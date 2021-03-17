Fourth Department – Non-facial duplicity: People v. Hursh

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Non-facial duplicity Appellate review People v. Hursh KA 16-00067 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery. He argues that the evidence at trial, coupled with the jury’s instructions, created the possibility that he was convicted of the crime upon a different theory from the ...

