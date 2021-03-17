Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Repugnant verdict: People v. Jennings

Fourth Department – Repugnant verdict: People v. Jennings

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Repugnant verdict Murder – Codefendant acquitted People v. Jennings KA 18-00637 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder in the second degree. Following a joint trial with the codefendant where both were charged with murder by acting in concert and intentionally causing the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo