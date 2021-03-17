Man who spent years in prison sues over withheld evidence

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press CLAUDIA LAUER March 17, 2021 0

PHILADELPHIA — Donald Outlaw had already spent 15 years in prison for murder when he found out the man he was convicted of killing had told police with his dying breath that someone else named "Shank" had shot him. Outlaw filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Philadelphia and the two detectives who investigated ...

