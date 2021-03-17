Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 8, 2021 67 14020 DONOVAN, WILLIAM J to 28 UTICA STREET LLC Property Address: 28 UTICA STREET, SWEDEN NY 14020 Liber: 12471 Page: 0407 Tax Account: 068.52-3-9 Full Sale Price: $144,777.00 14420 PAUL, KEITH R to WEITS, SUZANNE H Property Address: 67 WESTWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12471 Page: 0133 Tax Account: 069.10-3-19 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo