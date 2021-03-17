Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded January 8, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GAMES ORIHUELA, ARTURO ADRIAN et ano 349 BRIDLE CREST SQUARE NE, LEESBURG VA 20176 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $18,483.00 GREEN, ANTHONY BERNARD JR et ano 2724 29TH AVENUE, BIRMINGHAM AL 35207 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $18,345.00 JACKSON, NAFIS A. 25 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo