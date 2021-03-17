Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 8, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 8, 2021 135 NOT PROVIDED BPG R3 LLC & BPG R3 LLC Property Address: 1096 AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MERCURY USIL INVESTMENTS LLC Amount: $753,000.00 DAVIES, ROBERT Property Address: 37 TALL TREE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $130,800.00 MINNIS, MATTHEW P & MINNIS, STACIE J Property Address: 59 BLACK SPRUCE COURT, GREECE ...

