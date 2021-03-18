10th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Chauvin trial

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 18, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death moved closer to seating a jury Thursday, choosing a 10th juror just hours after clashing over how much the panel should hear of Floyd's own actions. The latest juror, a white woman in her 50s, is a registered nurse. ...

