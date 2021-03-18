Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 11, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 11, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT LALAS ABC DAYCARE CENTER 117 COMFORT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - MANNING, LAVIJAH 117 COMFORT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - SMARTWIRE 435 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - KEGLER, MARK 435 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - YEAH BABY BAKES 131 SOUTH UNION STREET ...

