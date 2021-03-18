Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 11, 2021 RELEASE OF MECHANICS LIEN WEST GENERAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: ECC RIDGE ROAD LLC 2443 W RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo