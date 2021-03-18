Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 9

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 9, 2021 123 NOT PROVIDED ALSINA-CARRERA, DIGNA A & CARRERA, JESUS B Property Address: 328 DURNAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $4,403.14 HOODAK, STASHA & HOODAK, STASHA M Property Address: 112 JACKSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $3,300.30 14420 BARHAM, BENJAMIN M & BARHAM, SHAUNA L Property Address: 420 ...

