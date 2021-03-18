Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 11, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 11, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY CORBETT, THOMAS F Appoints: REIF, JOHN DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC HOWE, LYNN TERESE Appoints: HOWE, RICHARD HUGH KNIGHT, SARAH A Appoints: KNIGHT, PHLILIP A LAZORE, DENISE Appoints: FILIPOWICZ, CHRISTA L SMITH, JOHN A Appoints: OSBORN, NANCYJEAN UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: ...

