Don't Miss
Home / News / Ownership of luxury sports car in question

Ownership of luxury sports car in question

Ferrari confiscated at U.S.-Canada border

By: Bennett Loudon March 18, 2021 0

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York is asking a federal judge to determine the ownership of a 1996 Ferrari F50 worth almost $2 million. The Italian luxury sports car was being transported on a flatbed trailer across the border from Canada into the United States at the Peace Bridge Port of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo