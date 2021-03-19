Fourth Department – Medicaid: VDRNC, LLC v. Merrick

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medicaid Skilled nursing facility – Administrative remedies – Statute of limitations VDRNC, LLC v. Merrick CA 20-00503 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff operates a skilled nursing facility. It commenced an action seeking declaratory judgment or money damages for expenses it allegedly incurred in providing care for one ...

