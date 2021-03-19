Don't Miss
Home / News / House passes immigration bills for farm workers, ‘Dreamers’

House passes immigration bills for farm workers, ‘Dreamers’

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM March 19, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young "Dreamers," migrant farm workers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters, giving Democrats wins in the year's first votes on an issue that faces an uphill climb in the Senate. On a near party-line 228-197 vote Thursday, lawmakers approved ...

