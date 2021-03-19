Don't Miss
Home / News / Inmates denied compassionate release

Inmates denied compassionate release

Failed to provide ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’

By: Bennett Loudon March 19, 2021 0

A federal judge has denied requests from three prison inmates seeking compassionate release because of fears of contracting COVID-19. U.S District Court Judge David G. Larimer released decisions in three cases, denying the motions from Alfredo Maldonado, Jessie McIntyre and Anthony E. McIntyre. Maldonado pleaded guilty to a narcotics and firearms offense and was sentenced to seven years ...

