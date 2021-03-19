Don't Miss
Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 19, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge said Friday he won't delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death over concerns that a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family could taint the jury pool, but he'll allow limited evidence from a 2019 arrest. Jury selection was halfway complete last week ...

