Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 10, 2021 54 14420 REESE, JENNIFER to REESE, AARON Property Address: 4538 -WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12472 Page: 0429 Tax Account: 084.02-2-9 Full Sale Price: $1.00 RENTALS PLUS ROCHESTER LLC to BERESFORD DEVELOPMENT 2 LLC Property Address: 4737 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12472 Page: 0456 Tax Account: 068.03-1-17 Full Sale Price: $130,000.00 14428 FOREST ...

