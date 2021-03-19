Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 12, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 12, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE RED BRIDGE CUSTOM GIFTS 2865 MANITOU ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE TREY HEART DESIGNS 14 KURT ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - DELGALLEGO, JENNA 14 KURT ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ROLLOCK, ARLO DEVERE JR 110 GENESEE PARK BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14611 ...

