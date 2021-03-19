Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded January 11, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT FIFIELD, VIRGINIA A Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA N.A GLIDDEN, TERRY S Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION GONZALEZ, WALTER A II Favor: DISCOVER BANK HARPER, LIZA T Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA HARRIS, SHARDETTE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC HURLEY, JESSICA L Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA JUDKINS, RENEE Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC LABOY, ROBERT Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC LOPEZ, YEMELY Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo