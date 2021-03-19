Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHAPMAN, CLIFFORD H Appoints: CHAPMAN, BARBARA LEONHARDT, JUDD Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY CONHEADY, DENNIS M Appoints: CONHEADY, SHARON C CONHEADY, SHARON CHATWIN Appoints: CONHEADY, DENNIS M

