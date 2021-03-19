Don't Miss
NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown

NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown

By: The Associated Press March 19, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of New York City exotic dancing clubs sued New York state Thursday, saying it's not fair that they're being kept closed when everything from axe-throwing venues to bars with live music and casinos can open up. The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court claimed that thousands of employees are forced ...

