Home / News / NYCLU sues Syracuse over police misconduct complaint records

By: The Associated Press March 19, 2021 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Civil Liberties Union on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the city of Syracuse and its police department, saying it had been denied access to certain police misconduct complaints despite state law. The NYCLU said it had turned in a request to the police department seeking the records in September, ...

