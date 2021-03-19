Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Paycheck Protection Program: Pharoahs GC Inc. v. U.S. Small Business Administration

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Paycheck Protection Program Business presenting live performances of a prurient sexual nature Pharoahs GC Inc. v. U.S. Small Business Administration 20-2170-cv Judges Lohier, Park, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiff is a business that features nude dancing. It sought preliminary injunction directing the Small Business Administration to give it a Paycheck Protection Program ...

