14th juror seated for ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

By: Ben Jacobs STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 22, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 14th juror was seated Monday for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, nearly completing the panel ahead of opening statements next week. The newest juror is a social worker in her 20s who said she has talked with friends about police reform and that she ...

