Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

By: The Associated Press CHRISTINE FERNANDO March 22, 2021 0

CHICAGO — Rayshard Brooks was killed last June when Atlanta police responding to a report of a man asleep in a car blocking a drive-thru shot him as he tried to run away. Later that summer, a similar situation in Eugene, Oregon, ended much differently: A man reported sleeping in a car was sent home ...

