Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 11, 2021 38 14428 PAKIS, CONSTANCE M et ano to STACEY, DEBORAH L Property Address: 150 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12473 Page: 0246 Tax Account: 143.10-3-1./150 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14464 DAUPHINEE, JAMIE M et ano to ARMSTRONG, KATHRINE Property Address: 9 HIDDEN CREEK LANE, HAMLIN NY 14464 Liber: 12473 Page: 0206 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo