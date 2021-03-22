Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 12, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 12, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BETTER LINEN BATH INC 7 HUDSON POINTE, MONROE NY 10949 Favor: NEWELL BRANDS INC. Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $68,206.52 BROOKS, TABARI 93 ROTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: UNITED AUTO CREDIT CORPORATION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $6,767.40 GRAY, JERMAROE 34 ROCKINGHAM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: ...

