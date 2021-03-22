Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 11, 2021 70 NOT PROVIDED HABER, DEBORAH A & TAYLOR, MICHAEL E Property Address: 41 FRENCH ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $150,000.00 MITTIGA, ASHLEY L & RUSS, JOHN T Property Address: 5 RIPPINGALE ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MR COOPER Amount: $25,058.80 14420 MCCARTHY, KEVIN J Property Address: 244 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CNB ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo