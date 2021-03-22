Don't Miss
New trial granted for defendant removed from courtroom

Defendant should have been warned first

By: Bennett Loudon March 22, 2021 0

The Fourth Department has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of grand larceny and other charges because he was removed from the courtroom during jury selection. Luther Brown, 53, was convicted in February 2017 of third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument f or filing, first-degree falsifying business records, third-degree ...

