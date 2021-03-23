Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 12, 2021 62 NOT PROVIDED STONE VIEW DEVELOPMENT LLC to HENRIETTA TOWN OF Property Address: STONFIELD MEWS LANE, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12473 Page: 0304 Tax Account: 163.14-1-2.12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 UDERITZ, MARY ANN to BREW, VICKI L Property Address: 8585 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12473 Page: 0483 Tax Account: 054.13-2-2 Full Sale Price: ...

