Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 13, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ATTIC TO BASEMENT SOLUTIONS 24 COUNTRY VILLAGE LANE, HILTON NY 14468 MONROE SHAW,  PATRICK J & SHAW, NATHANIEL C DOING BUSINESS AS FILED WHITE, CHARLES E JR 383 FARRELL ROAD EXT, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - IORIO, NICOLE 275 BRAMHALL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo