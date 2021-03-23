Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 13, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 13, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN VACCA, JAMES P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $59,869.28 LIEN RELEASE DOUGHERTY, LESLIE Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED VOLODYMYR, YASHCHUK Favor: VILLAGE WALK HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC

