Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 12, 2021 89 NOT PROVIDED REVIVE REALTY LLC & REVIVE REALTY LLC Property Address: 3 BROOKLYN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KOTAK, RIKESH Amount: $60,000.00 14420 MCGRAIN, GREGORY GREGORY & MCGRAIN, GREGORY R Property Address: 1145 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $350,000.00 14423 JA LUKE INCORPORATED Property Address: LIME ROCK ROAD, WHEATLAND NY 14482 Lender: ...

