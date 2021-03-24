Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Grand jury: People v. Owens

March 24, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grand jury Leave to resubmit the charge to the jury People v. Owens KA 19-00978 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and dismissed the indictment. The court noted that the people failed to seek leave ...

