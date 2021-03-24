Don't Miss
Insurance and Injury Corner: The latest update in dog bite cases

Insurance and Injury Corner: The latest update in dog bite cases

By: Special to The Daily Record Christopher J. Lattuca March 24, 2021 0

Few legal topics make for better cocktail party discussion than dog bite cases and the infamous “vicious propensity” rule. After all — and stop me if you have heard this before — dog owners are only liable for the injuries caused by their pets when they are aware of the animal’s history for vicious propensities ...

