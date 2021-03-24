Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 15, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 15, 2021 67 NOT PROVIDED KIRBY & MCNULTY ENTERPRISES LLC to MARCUS PROPERTIES OF WEST RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 5121 WEST RIDGE ROAD, PARMA NY Liber: 12473 Page: 0692 Tax Account: 072.01-1-21.101 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 CLEVELAND, AMELIA M et ano to DUWORS, LEONA et ano Property Address: 63 SHERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT ...

