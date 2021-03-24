Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 14, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ANESTACIA KEEPS IT CLEAN CLEANING SERVICES 112 STONEY PATH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - JONES, ANESTACIA 112 STONEY PATH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - LEWIS SEBASTIAN PRESS 130 OLDE HARBOUR TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE OSTRANDER, MARY ELLEN 130 OLDE HARBOUR TR, ROCHESTER NY ...

