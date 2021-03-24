Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 13, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT MARTINEZ, ANGELO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MARTINEZ, ANGELO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MARTINEZ, ANGELO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MARTINEZ, ANGELO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MARTINEZ, ANGELO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATTICE, MARYJO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATULA, JOHN W Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

