Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 15, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 15, 2021 121 NOT PROVIDED HUDSON, AMON Property Address: 959-961 AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ROCHESTER AND MONROE COUNTY EMPLOYEES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $43,000.00 MARCUS PROPERTIES OF WEST RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 5121 RIDGE ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: KIRBY, JON Amount: $300,000.00 NORTH GREECE ROAD LLC Property Address: Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $1,000,000.00 14420 CHUMA, HELEN B Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo