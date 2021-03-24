Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 14, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 14, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARC HOME LLC Appoints: FLAGSTAR BANK FSB BAYLOR, GARY D Appoints: BAYLOR, J SCOTT IMGRAM, DOROTHY C Appoints: HENDERSON, CHRISTINE I TUNIS, BRIDGET MARY Appoints: MURA, MARLENE TUNIS, MARIUS AMADEUS Appoints: MURA, MARLENE REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY FAZIO, ANGELO Appoints: FAZIO, NANCY KEENAN, CHARLES B Appoints: KEENAN, MEAGAN M

