Home / News / Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

By: The Associated Press PATTY NIEBERG, THOMAS PEIPERT and COLLEEN SLEVIN March 24, 2021 0

BOULDER, Colo. — Law enforcement officials and former associates of a 21-year-old man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket have described the suspect as prone to sudden rage — and disclosed that he was suspended from high school several years ago for a sudden attack on a classmate that left the student ...

