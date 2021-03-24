Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Affordable housing: DeSuze et al. v. Ammon et al.

Second Circuit – Affordable housing: DeSuze et al. v. Ammon et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Affordable housing Rent increase – Statute of limitations DeSuze et al. v. Ammon et al. 20-1141 Judges Cabranes, Park, and Nardini Background: The former and current tenants of a privately owned affordable housing project filed a complaint challenging the regulatory approval of rent increases a decade earlier by the U.S. Department of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo