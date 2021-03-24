Don't Miss
Home / News / Suppression hearing ordered

Suppression hearing ordered

Factual issue unresolved

By: Bennett Loudon March 24, 2021 0

A state appeals court has sent a homicide case back to the lower court for a suppression hearing. Howard R. White pleaded guilty in January 2015 to first-degree manslaughter. White, who filed the appeal pro se, argued that the initial felony complaint was defective. But the complaint was superseded by an indictment, to which White pleaded guilty, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo