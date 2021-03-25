Don't Miss
Juror issue to be reargued

By: Bennett Loudon March 25, 2021 0

A state appeals court has sent a case back to the lower court because the trial judge did not allow the defense lawyer to argue to keep a woman on the jury. The defendant, Terrence J. Singleton, was convicted in September 2016 of two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance three counts of ...

