Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 14, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AAA LOGISTICS INC 40 EDWARDS DEMING DRIVE SUITE 1, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN, JAMES RAYMOND Amount: $13,500.00 BUTTS, KOLE T. 241 STUTSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: CONNORS, MARY MCAULEY Amount: $25,871.37 CONDELLO, CHRISTOHER M 1235 BRITTON ...

