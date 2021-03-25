Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 15, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 15, 2021 LIEN RELEASE ARAYA, SIMONE Favor: WILLOW POINT HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 44 MAGNOLIA LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 BEGLEY, MARY E Favor: WILLOW POINT HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 26 MAGNOLIA LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580 DAVID DEFORTE & JAMES S DEFORTE IRREVOCABLE TRUST Favor: WILLOW POINT HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 38 MOUNTAIN ASH TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580 JOPSON, ...

