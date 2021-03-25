Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 15, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CALIBER HOME LOANS INC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC DEROSE, ZACHARY D Appoints: LEESS, MICHAEL D MILTON, HOWARD J Appoints: DOBBINS, LAURIANNE PERRY, CHARLES RICHARD Appoints: PERRY, JOHN G STARKES, MARY Appoints: GRIFFIN, BRITTANY WILDE, DIANNE K Appoints: SHORT, GREGORY ALAN

