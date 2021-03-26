Don't Miss
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG March 26, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election. The lawsuit is part of a growing body of legal action filed by the voting company ...

