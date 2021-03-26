Don't Miss
Home / News / Drunk-driving case sent back to lower court

Drunk-driving case sent back to lower court

By: Bennett Loudon March 26, 2021 0

The Fourth Department has sent a drunk-driving case back to the lower court for the judge to reconsider rulings made on the suppression of some evidence. Defendant Nick J. Williams was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony driving while intoxicated stemming from an incident where Williams, while allegedly intoxicated, crashed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo