Federal officials: Voters’ rights violated in NY House race

By: The Associated Press March 26, 2021 0

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said county officials in central New York who failed to process thousands of registration applications and improperly rejected affidavit ballots violated the rights of voters in a congressional election won by Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney by 109 votes. A top Justice Department official notified Oneida County on ...

